Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that its upcoming Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft has been delayed from Oct. 27 to later this year.

Executive producer of World of Warcraft John Hight made the announcement in a blog post on Thursday stating that the development team needs more time to ensure that Shadowlands lives up to its full potential.

A new release date has not been set but the expansion is still expected to arrive this year.

"As everything started coming together and we've been listening to and building upon your feedback, it's become clear we need a little more time for additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces -- particularly those related to the endgame," Hight said.

"Shadowlands is one of the most intricate expansions we've yet created, and while we've made great progress, the challenge of tuning the endgame was compounded by the team having to work from home," he continued.

Blizzard will be releasing a Shadowlands pre-patch on Oct. 13 to get the game ready for the expansion.

Shadowlands was announced in November 2019 with a cinematic trailer.

World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online game that was first released in 2004. The game has continually been updated over the years with expansions.