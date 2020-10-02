Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Rock hosts the return of Saturday Night Live, Black-ish presents an hour-long election special and a new Walking Dead spinoff premieres this weekend.

In addition, Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty fashion show comes to Amazon's Prime Video, new anthology series Monsterland brings horror to Hulu, and Lilly Collins is an American moving to Paris in Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Here's a rundown of some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Monsterland' -- Hulu

Hulu presents a new horror anthology series from Succession and Preacher writer-producer Mary Laws on Friday. The show will feature encounters with mermaids, fallen angles and strange beasts over eight episodes. Nicole Beharie, Taylor Schilling and Jonathan Tucker star.

'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet' -- Netflix

Broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough explores some of the biggest challenges facing life on Earth in documentary A Life on Our Planet, which comes to Netflix on Sunday. Attenborough will reflect on his career and how Earth has been sent into a decline.

TV

'Emily in Paris' -- Netflix

Lilly Collins stars as a young American woman who moves to Paris for a job at a French marketing firm in Emily In Paris, coming to Netflix on Friday. Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery also star.

'Warrior' Season 2 -- Cinemax

Warrior returns for its second season Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on Cinemax. The series, based on the writings of the late Bruce Lee, takes place amid the Tong Wars in 19th century San Francisco. Andrew Koji, Kiernan Bew, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin and Dianne Doan star.

'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2' -- Amazon

Rihanna's annual Savage X Fenty Show is back on Amazon Prime Video starting on Friday. Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Normani, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty Willow Smith and more will be making special appearances during the fashion show.

'Saturday Night Live' Season 46 -- NBC

Chris Rock hosts the Saturday Night Live Season 46 premiere Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT. Jim Carrey will make his debut as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest.

'Black-ish' election special -- ABC

The Johnson family tackle the upcoming election in a new Black-ish special that will air Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT. Junior (Marcus Scribner) learns he has been purged from voter polls and Dre (Anthony Anderson) gets involved in local politics.

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' -- AMC

The Walking Dead franchise expands into this new spinoff that follows a group of young adults who grew up during the zombie apocalypse. Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu and Julia Ormond star in the series, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT.

'The Comedy Store' -- Showtime

Showtime explores the legendary Comedy Store venue in this new documentary series that premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT. Mike Bender will be interviewing famous comedians such as David Letterman, Bill Burr, Whoopi Goldberg and more. Archival footage of Robin Williams, Richard Pryor and other legends will also be featured.

'WWE NXT TakeOver 31' -- WWE Network

The top stars from WWE's NXT brand battle it out on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on the WWE Network. NXT Champion Finn Balor defends his title against Kyle O'Reilly, while NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defends her title against Candice LeRae.