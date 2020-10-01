Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Thursday that characters from Minecraft will be joining crossover fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Steve, Alex Enderman and Zombie from Minecraft will be coming to the game's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 which is available for $30 and will include six characters in total including Min Min from Arms.

There is no release date for the Minecraft characters but more information will be announced Saturday during a special presentation by series creator Masahiro Sakurai at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The Minecraft characters were first introduced in a gameplay trailer that saw Mario getting knocked into a dark building before he meets Steve.

Steve and the others will be able to build walls, make swords and use dynamite, among other abilities. The characters retain their pixelated and blocky look from Minecraft.

A Minecraft themed stage will also be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Steve and Alex from @Minecraft are joining the #SmashBrosUltimate roster! Get ready to mine and craft your victories on the battlefield! pic.twitter.com/CtBNfENjEE— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020