Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Henry III, king of England, in 1207

-- First lady Caroline Harrison in 1832

-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881

-- Novelist Faith Baldwin in 1893

-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910

-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920

-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 96)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924

-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930

-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 75)

-- Author Tim O'Brien in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 70)

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 58)

-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 19)

-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 18)

