Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Glover's third baby was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in a new GQ interview.

Glover also said his son's birth occurred shortly before he saw the video linked to the police-involved killing in Minneapolis, Minn., of George Floyd, 46, a Black security guard and community leader. In the video, White police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Advertisement

"I had [a kid] during the coronavirus," Glover said in a GQ feature conversation between himself and British actress Michaela Coel.

"Oh, during the coronavirus?" Cole responded.

"Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like an hour before I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I'm watching that video and it's like eight minutes long, so you're sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad [Donald Glover, Sr.] had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father."

"I don't know what, really, the word to describe it," Glover continued. "It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

The actor and rapper, known in his recording career as Childish Gambino, who released his new album 3.15.20 in March, was featured in GQ as the creator of the hit, Atlanta, and a prominent Black voice in television, along with Coel, as the creator of the show, I May Destroy You.

Glover's father, Donald Glover, Sr., a postal worker, died in 2018.

This is the actor's third baby with girlfriend, Michelle. Their second son, Legend, was born in 2016.

Earlier this year, Glover took part in a live reading of an episode of Community, as a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief.