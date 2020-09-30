Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Usher announced on Instagram Wednesday that his partner Jenn Goicoechea has given birth to a baby girl named Sovereign Bo Raymond.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. 'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat," the singer said alongside a photo of his hand holding Sovereign's hand.

Usher, 41, and Goicoechea, a record executive, were first linked together in October 2019. The pair announced the pregnancy in September.

Usher is already the father of two sons, Usher V, 12, and Naveid, 11, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher recently discussed the impending arrival of his newborn on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The performer was the first guest to appear in-person on the show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"I think it's been a tough time for everybody. So great to have this incredible news you know, this new arrival. Really anticipating it and also to putting out new music and just finding my way to creativity," Usher said at the time.

Usher is set to launch a Las Vegas residency show in July 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.