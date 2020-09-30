Google is celebrating the dachshund bobblehead which originated in Germany. Image courtesy of Google

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Google is paying homage to car accessory the dachshund bobblehead with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features animated artwork of a dachshund bobblehead moving it's head back in fourth on the rear dash of a car.

The dog doll was first manufactured in Germany in the 1970s. The bobblehead was affectionately known in German as the Wackeldackel or wobbling dachshund in English.

The dachshund bobblehead made a comeback in the late '90s after being featured in a German advertisement. The toy then sold 500,000 units in eight months.

"Keep an eye out for these four-legged passengers on the road! You never know when you might spot a hot dog in the back of a hot rod," Google said.