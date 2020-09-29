Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain has given birth to her first child with husband Ben Domenech, a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

The newborn arrived Monday night with McCain and her daughter "happy and healthy," a representative for The View co-host confirmed to People magazine.

The View also confirmed the news on Twitter.

McCain, the daughter of late senator John McCain, announced her pregnancy in March. McCain and Ben Domenech, 38, married in 2017.

The 35-year-old media personality previously had a miscarriage in 2019.

"I think everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, emotional, mental strength to get here. I think, like a lot of women, it wasn't a straight line. I didn't know if i was ever going to be a mom, so I'm excited," she said previously in March about her journey to motherhood.

McCain has kept her pregnancy private, stating in May that she wouldn't be posting about it on social media for the "comfort" and "safety" of her family.