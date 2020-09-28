Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife, Kelsey Henson, have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy.

"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 am on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours," Henson said on Instagram Sunday alongside a series of photos of herself and Björnsson with their newborn.

"The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I've ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three," she continued.

Björnsson uploaded more photos to his Instagram page where he detailed the day of the baby's arrival.

"I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience," Björnsson said.

The actor also said that they have decided on a name for the baby that will be announced at a later time.

Björnsson famoulsy portrayed Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane on Game of Thrones. The television star is already the father of daughter Theresa Líf who he shares with ex-girlfriend Thelma Bjork Steimann.

Björnsson and Henson became married in October 2018.