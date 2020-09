Naomi Watts arrives for the CinemaCon 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on March 30, 2017. The actor turns 52 on September 28. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff attends the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. The actor turns 33 on September 28. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Chinese philosopher Confucius in 551 B.C.

-- TV variety show host/columnist Ed Sullivan in 1901

-- Cartoonist Al Capp in 1909

-- Actor Marcello Mastroianni in 1924

-- Actor/animal rights advocate Brigitte Bardot in 1934 (age 86)

-- Musician Ben E. King in 1938

-- Actor Jeffrey Jones in 1946 (age 74)

-- Filmmaker John Sayles in 1950 (age 70)

-- Former congressman/football Hall of Fame member Steve Largent in 1954 (age 66)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Grant Fuhr in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Janeane Garofalo in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Maria Canals Barrera in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Mira Sorvino in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Naomi Watts in 1968 (age 52)

-- Dancer Dita Von Teese in 1972 (age 48)

-- Singer St. Vincent, born Annie Erin Clark, in 1982 (age 38)

-- Drummer Daniel Platzman in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Hilary Duff in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor/model Hana Mae Lee in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Keir Gilchrist in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Frankie Jonas in 2000 (age 20)