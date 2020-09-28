Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy together.

"It's a BOY!!!!" Cartwright said on Sunday alongside photos of herself and Taylor finding out they are having a boy at a gender reveal party.

Taylor also uploaded photos from the party which featured the reality star holding up a an infant sized shirt that features the phrase, "I'm the #1 guy in this group."

Cartwright and Taylor married in June 2019. The couple recently said that Cartwright is 11 weeks pregnant and is due to give birth in April.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder also expecting their first children.

Kent is expecting a daughter with her fiance Randall Emmett while Schroeder, who was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June, is expecting a daughter with her fiance Beau Clark.