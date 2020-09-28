Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with fiance Alex Kavanagh.

Murphy made the announcement on Sunday by uploading a black and white video of herself dancing with Kavanagh who kisses her baby bump.

"Started from the kitchen now we're here. Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat," Murphy captioned the video.

"@drone.pilot and I couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!" she continued.

Murphy and Kavanagh, a professional drone pilot from Australia, announced in February that they are engaged to be married.

Murphy competed on Season 17 of The Bachelor which featured Sean Lowe and also appeared on Bachelor Winter Games. She split from her Bachelor Winter Games co-star Dean Unglert in 2018.