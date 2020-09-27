Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Shakespeare in Love and Sliding Doors star Gwyneth Paltrow shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram in honor of her 48th birthday.

The outdoor snapshot shows the smiling Oscar winner from the side, standing with her arms crossed over her breasts.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow captioned Sunday's image.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, wrote in the comments, "THE QUEEEEEN."