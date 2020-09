Gwyneth Paltrow arrives onstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a nude photo of herself in honor of her 48th birthday Sunday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Shakespeare in Love and Sliding Doors star Gwyneth Paltrow shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram in honor of her 48th birthday.

The outdoor snapshot shows the smiling Oscar winner from the side, standing with her arms crossed over her breasts.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow captioned Sunday's image.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, wrote in the comments, "THE QUEEEEEN."