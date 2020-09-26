Chris Wood arrives for the 45th annual Saturn Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Supergirl star Melissa Benoist announced the birth of her first child, a son.

"Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything," Benoist wrote in Friday's Instagram post, which included a photo of her newborn's tiny hand in hers.

Benoist announced in March that she and her husband, Vampire Diaries alum Chris Wood, were expecting their first child.

The couple has been married since September 2019.

This week, Benoist and The CW confirmed the upcoming, sixth season would be the last for Supergirl.