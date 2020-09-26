Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Frontier nurseryman "Johnny Appleseed" Chapman in 1774

-- German researcher Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Poet T.S. Eliot in 1888

-- German philosopher Martin Heidegger in 1889

-- Pope Paul VI in 1897

-- Composer George Gershwin in 1898

-- Actor Donna Douglas in 1932

-- South African activist Winnie Mandela in 1936

-- Film producer Jerry Weintraub in 1937

-- Actor Kent McCord in 1942 (age 78)

-- Country singer Lynn Anderson in 1947

-- Actor Mary Beth Hurt in 1946 (age 74)

-- Singer Olivia Newton-John in 1948 (age 72)

-- Author Jane Smiley in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Linda Hamilton in 1956 (age 64)

-- Author Will Self in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Melissa Sue Anderson in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Jim Caviezel in 1968 (age 52)

-- Tennis star Serena Williams in 1981 (age 39)

-- Singer Christina Milian in 1981 (age 39)

-- TV personality Nev Schulman in 1984 (age 36)

-- Singer James Blake in 1988 (age 32)