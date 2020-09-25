Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley protests the 1970 Miss World pageant in Misbehaviour, The Great British Baking Show Season 11 cooks up fresh delights and the cast of 1991's Father of the Bride reunites this weekend in streaming entertainment.

In addition, Jeff Daniels takes on the role of James Comey in Showtime's The Comey Rule, Chris Rock stars in Season 4 of Fargo and musicians, including Dave Matthews and Neil Young, join Willie Nelson for a virtual Farm Aid concert.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts available to stream this weekend.

Films

'Misbehaviour' -- VOD

Keira Knightley stars as Sally Alexander, a real-life British historian and feminist activist, in Misbehaviour, which is available Friday on video-on-demand platforms. The film follows Alexander as she leads a group of protesters at the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant in London.

'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals' -- Disney+

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Sam in Disney+ original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, available Friday on the streaming service. Sam, a princess who is second in line to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Illyria, discovers she is part of an elite group of royal super heroes charged with protecting the world from threats.

TV

'The Great British Baking Show' -- Netflix

Season 11 of The Great British Baking Show drops Friday on Netflix. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas return to host the reality baking competition with 12 new contestants trying their hands at creating culinary delights. Channel 4, which has produced the series since Season 8, said the new episodes were filmed in "a bubble" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The Amber Ruffin Show' -- Peacock

Amber Ruffin, a writer for Late Night with Seth Myers, brings her comedic sensibilities to her own series, The Amber Ruffin Show, which premieres Friday on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The weekly late-night show features Ruffin's "signature smart and silly take on the week's news" in the form of jokes, sketches and monologues.

'Fargo' -- FX/Hulu

Chris Rock takes the lead in Season 4 of Fargo, which shifts its focus each year to a different midwestern location beset by violence and crime. The latest season, which premieres Sunday on FX and streams on Hulu the following day, takes place in 1950 in Kansas City, Mo., where Rock's character, Loy Cannon, turns to organized crime when white-owned banks reject his legitimate business proposals.

'The Comey Rule' -- Showtime

Jeff Daniels steps into the real-life shoes of James Comey for Showtime's The Comey Rule. The two-part miniseries, which premieres Sunday and concludes Monday, follows Comey from his appointment by President Barack Obama (Kingsley Ben-Adir) through the fallout of his firing by President Donald Trump (Brendan Gleeson).

'The Murders at White House Farm' -- HBO Max

The limited series The Murders at White House Farm follows the true crime case of Jeremy Bamber, who is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of five members of his family in Essex, England, in 1985. The series deals with the aftermath of the murders and the ongoing questions about the innocence of Bamber. All six episodes are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Music

Farm Aid

Organizers of the annual Farm Aid concert, which benefits U.S. farmers, took this year's 35th anniversary festival virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farm Aid co-founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp are slated to perform, along with Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt , Brandi Carlile, Edie Brickell and more. The concert will be live-streamed Saturday on farmaid.org, the Farm Aid YouTube channel, AXS TV and Fans.com.

Streaming

'Father of the Bride' reunion -- Netflix

Father of the Bride Part 3(ish), a reunion of the cast of 1991 comedy Father of the Bride and 1995's Father of the Bride Part II, is scheduled to stream at 6 p.m. Friday on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook accounts. Original film stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern and Martin Short are slated to return with "a few special guests."

