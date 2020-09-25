Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, have called off their engagement.

TMZ reported Thursday that the 28-year-old singer and actress and 29-year-old actor have split, just over two months after getting engaged during a beachside proposal.

People said ending the engagement was a "tough decision" for Lovato and Ehrich.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source said. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Fans started speculating about a split after Lovato's close friends and family unfollowed Ehrich on Instagram, according to E! News.

Lovato and Ehrich were first linked in March and got engaged in July. The pair celebrated their six-month anniversary as a couple Sept. 7.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for... I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better. @maxehrich I love you baby," Lovato wrote on Instagram.

"Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever," Ehrich said.

Lovato was wearing her engagement ring in a promo photo for Talkspace posted Thursday. She partnered with the online therapy platform this month to help raise awareness and combat stigma about mental health.