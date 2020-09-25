Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Glorias star Alicia Vikander says it was "mind-blowing" to have Gloria Steinem on set.

The 31-year-old actress said on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that she was nervous but honored to meet Steinem, 86, while filming the new biopic.

The Glorias explores Steinem's life and work as a feminist and social activist. Vikander, Julianne Moore, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kira Armstrong play Steinem at different ages.

Vikander said Steinem joined director Julie Taymor and the cast on set for rehearsals.

"I think it was quite a few times when Julianne and I just looked at each other, couldn't really believe what was happening," Vikander said.

"Gloria, she's so incredibly generous. She kind of pushed us and said, 'You know, please, just ask me anything,'" she added.

Vikander filmed Steinem reading some of the scenes aloud, which she said was "a pretty mind-blowing" moment.

"She kind of started the scenes, and then she was like -- stopped halfway. And then she was like, 'Well, actually, what happened at that event,' or 'Actually, what I did say' or 'what that person said,' and it would always turn out into a much longer, exciting story," Vikander said.

Moore said earlier this week on Today that she spent time with Steinem during rehearsals and was also invited to Steinem's house.

"I had her some read some passages for me because I wanted to get the cadence of her voice," Moore said. "I'll never forget that."

The Glorias is based on Steinem's book My Life on the Road. The film co-stars Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint and Timothy Hutton.

The Glorias will be released Sept. 30 on Amazon Prime Video and other VOD platforms. Roadside Attractions shared a teaser trailer for the movie this month that references Steinem's work with the women's right movement of the 1960s.