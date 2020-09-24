Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Sharon Stone says she's found that dating apps lack the "chemistry" of traditional dating.

The 62-year-old actress discussed her experience with dating apps during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Advertisement

Stone confirmed she still uses dating apps "a little" but said she has yet to make a strong connection.

"If I'm being really true, I can't imagine finding someone to fall in love with on a dating app, because it's a chemistry. I mean, you have chemistry with your wife, right?" the star asked host James Corden.

"I mean, that's the thing. You can have great conversations on a dating app, but can you have chemistry?" she questioned.

Stone confirmed she was temporarily banned from the dating app Bumble.

"I did, but then they let me back on because I think it was a great publicity stunt for them," she said.

Stone said she was kicked off of Bumble after refusing to speak to an "offensive" person, who then reported her profile as being fake.

"I guess somebody that I said I didn't want to talk to them, because they were offensive, said it must not be me. Because obviously if it was me, I would have loved them," she said.

Stone tweeted about the incident in December 2019.

On The Late Late Show, Stone also gave an update on her sister, Kelly Stone, and brother-in-law, Bruce Singer, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in August.

"They're struggling back. My sister is still incredibly ill, even though she's testing negative for the COVID-19 now," the actress said.

"It is a long clinger of an illness, and it's a very, very tough illness. Some people can get it, of course, slightly, but it can be a very, very devastating illness, and it's been quite tough for them," she added.

Stone most recently starred in the Netflix series Ratched, which premiered last week. Stone and Cynthia Nixon discussed the possibility of Stone replacing Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in future Sex and the City projects during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.