Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Lizzo wants the body positivity movement to keep evolving.

The 32-year-old recording artist appears on the October cover of Vogue and discussed how body positivity has been "commercialized" in the interview.

"Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls," Lizzo said. "And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about."

Lizzo said she's glad dialogue about body positivity is being included in "the mainstream narrative" but said many people who the "term was created for" aren't benefiting from it.

"Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls, who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now," she said.

Lizzo said body positivity going mainstream has "changed" its message into something more "acceptable" to the general public. She now strives to be "body-normative."

"I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point," she said. "I want to normalize my boy. And not just be like, 'Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.' No, being fat is normal."

Lizzo called for continued change.

"I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here," she said. "We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?"

Lizzo released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April 2019. She confirmed she's working on new music but declined to announce a new album.

"I gotta finish the songs. It's gonna be good, though. I'll tell you that," the singer said.

Lizzo signed a first-look deal with Amazon in August to develop and produce future TV projects. She will appear in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3, which premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix.