Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szhor is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, professional hockey player Brad Richardson.

Szhor shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"Full of joy!" she captioned the post.

Actresses Nina Dobrev, Claire Holt and Candice King, who all starred on The Vampire Diaries, were among those to congratulate Szhor in the comments.

"The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well... figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin')," Dobrev wrote.

"Yayayayayayyyyy!" Holt added.

"Yay!!!! Congratulations momma!!! Xoxo," King said.

Szhor and Richardson were first linked in April 2019. Szhor posted a tribute to the NHL player in January after an outing to a beach.

"My beach bum baby! I am thankful for you today and everyday! I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart :) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!" she wrote.

Szhor played Vanessa Abrams on the CW series Gossip Girl, which had a six-season run from 2007 to 2012. Her former co-star Penn Badgley welcomed his first child, a son, with singer Domino Kirke in August.

Gossip Girl is being rebooted at HBO Max. Gossip Girl showrunner Josh Schwartz, who will executive produce the new series, said in 2019 that the reboot will seem tame compared to the HBO series Euphoria.