Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Mariah Carey Thursday on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation.

The interview, which is described as far-ranging, will premiere onto the streaming service at 12:00 a.m. EDT.

Carey will be on hand to discuss her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey which will be released on Sept. 29. The singer wrote the memoir with Angela Davis.

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to introduce my memoir than having a conversation with my friend, therapist and icon Ms. @oprah," Carey said on Instagram alongside a clip from the interview.

Carey discusses hardships in her career, a past relationship and an experience she had with police in the video.

Carey has also announced a new album titled The Rarities that will be released on Oct. 2 to coincide with the memoir. The album will feature tracks that have never been released.