Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Keith Urban took the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The 52-year-old country music star performed his song "Forever" remotely during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"Forever" appears on Urban's new album The Speed of Now Part 1, released last week. Urban discussed the album in an interview with Late Night host Seth Meyers, saying the album was about 70% complete when the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began.

"The strange part was the title coming to me last year. Because it does sound like it was about this year, but it was like October last year that I just found everything starting to careen faster and faster wherever I went, you know, around the world," the singer said.

"It was just indescribable. Feeling that way about society, people, life in general, like it's just going too fast," he added. "So The Speed of Now was a sort of dig at the absurdity that even the present moment has a speed now. It's meant to be free of time, and even that has a speed."

Urban said the title took on "a whole new meaning" during the pandemic. He wrote new songs and completed the album amid the health crisis.

"Luckily, I got a studio at the house. You know, that kept me able to make the record and kept me from going crazy," Urban said. "Everything I would have done on the road touring, I just channeled into the studio and it ended up on this record."

Urban said creating unique virtual performances has been a "really fun" but "exhausting" but exercise in creativity.

"It's spurred on insane amounts of creativity. And to some degree, I actually think it's that sort of like, 'necessity is the mother of invention.' So having limited resources has forced even more intensive creativity, especially for somebody like me," he said.

The Speed of Now Part 1 also features the singles "We Were," "God Whispered Your Name" and "One Too Many." Urban and Pink performed "One Too Many" at the ACM Awards last week.