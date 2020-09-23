Texas 5th grader Sharon Sara's Doodle which has won the 2020 Doodle for Google contest. Image courtesy of Google

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Google is displaying artwork from the winner of the 2020 Doodle for Google contest, 5th grader Sharon Sara of Texas, on its homepage Wednesday.

Sara's artwork features a group of friends holding hands together. The piece was chosen from tens of thousands of submissions from across the United States.

The students were tasked with answering how they show kindness in their artwork.

"I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times. I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality," Sara said.

Sara has won a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her elementary school.

"Congratulations to Sharon Sera on winning this year's national Doodle for Google competition and scholarship. Sharon's artwork reminds us of the importance of unity and kindness towards others, especially during these challenging times," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"We look forward to joining the hundreds of millions of people across the country who see this inspiring artwork displayed on the Google homepage. Oh behalf of the State of Texas, I want to say how proud we are of Sharon's achievement, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this bright young Texan," Abbott continued.