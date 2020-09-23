Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are giving a glimpse of their baby boy.

The 62-year-old actor and Hilaria Baldwin, 36, introduced their fifth child together, son Eduardo Pau Lucas, during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin married in June 2012 and are also parents to daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin recalled how Baldwin ordered a pizza to the delivery room while Hilaria Baldwin was in labor.

"In his defense, it was my idea, because the last two babies that I had, I didn't invite him while I was in labor until I got my epidural because he drives me crazy," Hilaria Baldwin said.

"This time around during COVID it's much more complicated and he had to come with me," she explained. "So we're walking around and my contractions start. I'm like, 'Please eat something, because later on I'm going to kill you if you don't eat something.'"

Baldwin said one of the "silver linings" of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is spending time with family and seeing his children's bond grow.

"We're not seeing too many of our friends, the kids aren't going to school," he said. "What's interesting to watch is how close they've gotten, because they only have each other in the house. It's really a beautiful thing to watch."

Baldwin later discussed the perks of being an older parent.

"On one level, I think you appreciate it more. When I was younger and work was primary, I had to divide my time with that," he said.

Baldwin also jokingly said he will be too old to hear his kids being "curt" and saying things that would "really upset" him.

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to Eduardo earlier this month. She and Baldwin later announced their son's name on Instagram.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," Hilaria Baldwin wrote. "His name names 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu."