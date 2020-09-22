Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Former first lady Hillary Clinton will host an upcoming iHeartRadio original podcast You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, the podcast publisher said Tuesday.

The former presidential nominee, secretary of state. U.S. senator and first lady will engage in conversations with a range of guests over the 24-episode show, You and Me Both, on the iHeartPodcast Network beginning Sept. 29, iHeartMedia said in a statement.

"Hillary, being the first women on a ballot in a general election for president, is one of the great political leaders of our time, and we are delighted to partner with her on this project," iHeartPodcast Network President Conal Byrne said in the statement. "You and Me Both will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what's happening in the world right now - - and Hillary is the perfect moderator for those discussions."

Among the guests will be Sarah Cooper, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman, Samin Nosrat, Patton Oswald and Tan France. Issues of discussion will range from political issues, to cooking, to faith, resilience and grief.

"I'm excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating," Clinton said in the statement. "The podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I've gotten from my guests."

You and Me Both joins other iHeartPodcast Network originals, such as Next Question with Katie Couric. The network also has co-production audio and TV/film partnerships with Shonda Rhimes's production company Shondaland Audio, Will Ferrell, Charlamagne Tha God, and Blumhouse among others.

Over the summer, another former first lady, Michelle Obama, launched a podcast on Spotify.