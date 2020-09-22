Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English chemist/physicist Michael Faraday in 1791

-- Actor Allan "Rocky" Lane, B-movie cowboy star/TV voice of Mr. Ed, in 1909

-- Co-founder of Amnesty International Eric Baker in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Lemon in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda in 1927 (age 93)

-- Boxing champion Ingemar Johansson in 1932

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lute Olson in 1934

-- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern in 1942

-- Singer Toni Basil in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Paul Le Mat in 1945 (age 75)

-- Singer Debby Boone in 1956 (age 64)

-- Singer Nick Cave in 1957 (age 63)

-- Singer Joan Jett in 1958 (age 62)

-- Tenor Andrea Bocelli in 1958 (age 62)

-- Television commentator Neil Cavuto in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Scott Baio in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Bonnie Hunt in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Catherine Oxenberg in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Ruth Jones in 1966 (age 54)

-- Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Billie Piper in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Tatiana Maslany in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Tom Felton in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Michael Rainey Jr. in 2000 (age 20)

Read More Tatiana Maslany to star in 'She-Hulk' series