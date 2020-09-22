Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are going to be parents.

The Vanderpump Rules couple announced Monday on Instagram that they're expecting their first child together.

Cartwright shared the news alongside photos of herself holding up a sonogram as Taylor cradles her baby bump.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," she captioned the post.

Taylor posted similar pictures on his own account.

"Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.." he wrote.

Cartwright and Taylor's Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Life couldn't get much better!!!!!! I love y'all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!" Schroeder wrote.

"I'm so happy for, y'all," Kent added.

"I am SO HAPPPYYYY," Doute said.

Cartwright and Taylor told People that Cartwright is 11 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in April. Taylor, whose father, Ronald Cauchi, died in 2017, said he is "really excited" to become a dad.

"My dad was my hero. He passed three years ago, and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals and school functions," he said. "My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook."

Cartwright and Taylor plan to announce the sex of their unborn child at a small party with friends and family Sunday.

"I am just so overjoyed and every day I fall more in love. Boy or girl, we are just so ecstatic!" Cartwright said.

"We have a name for a girl but not sure about a boy's name yet!" she added. "I think I will continue to look at the baby name list until the day they are born!"

Cartwright and Taylor married in June 2019. The pair are the third Vanderpump Rules couple to announce they are expecting.

Kent is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé, Randall Emmett. The couple announced Saturday that they are expecting a daughter.

Schroeder, who was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June, announced after her firing that she is expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé, Beau Clark.