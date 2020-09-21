Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Lala Kent is expecting a baby girl.

The 30-year-old television personality and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, announced at a party with family and friends Saturday that their unborn child is a daughter.

Advertisement

Kent shared a video on Instagram of a skydiver with a pink parachute landing in front of the group.

"We are having a baby girl!" she captioned the post.

Emmett posted a photo from the celebration on his own account.

"Magical moment, it's a girl!!" he wrote.

Kent and Emmett announced on their podcast, Give Them Lala... with Randall, this month that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Kent's birthday.

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me; my body also helped out too. I am pregnant," Kent said. "I am and I'm, like, so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly."

Emmett already has two daughters, London, 10, and Rylee, 6, with his ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers. Kent and Emmett started dating in 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

Kent and Emmett were to marry in April but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though," Kent said on Instagram. "I haven't experienced anything that I should have. Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It's just all very weird. I know I'll get to, but my heart was set on April 18th."

Kent stars on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which completed its eighth season in June. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show in June for their past racist actions.