Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game developer Bethesda Softworks.

Bethesda Softworks is behind video game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, The Evil Within and upcoming title Starfield.

"Like us, Bethesda are passionate believers in building a diverse array of creative experiences, in exploring new game franchises, and in telling stories in bold ways. All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you," Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in a statement.

Microsoft purchased the company for $7.5 billion to operate it under its Xbox brand.

Bethesda's library will help support Xbox's Game Pass subscription, but it remains unknown if future games from the developer will be exclusive to Xbox.

Spencer said in an interview with Bloomberg that future games like Starfield will be available on Xbox, PC and Game Pass and that Microsoft will take other consoles on a "case-by-case basis."

Microsoft will release the Xbox Series S for $299 and the Xbox Series X for $499 on Nov. 10.