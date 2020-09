Dave Coulier attends the premiere of "Planes" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 5, 2013. The actor turns 61 on September 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Faith Hill performs on the NBC "Today" Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 17, 2017. The country singer turns 53 on September 21.

Bill Murray speaks between performances at God's Love We Deliver's Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 9, 2017. The actor turns 70 on September 21.

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Louis Joliet, French-Canadian explorer of the Mississippi River, in 1645

-- U.S. first lady Margaret Taylor in 1788

-- British author/historian H.G. Wells in 1866

-- Animator Chuck Jones in 1912

-- Actor Larry Hagman in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen in 1934

-- Radio talk show host Diane Rehm in 1936 (age 84)

-- Journalist Bill Kurtis in 1940 (age 80)

-- Television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in 1943 (age 77)

-- Comedian Fannie Flagg in 1944 (age 76)

-- Author Stephen King in 1947 (age 73)

-- Guitarist Don Felder in 1947 (age 73)

-- Comedian Bill Murray in 1950 (age 70)

-- Champion race car driver Arie Luyendyk in 1953 (age 67)

-- Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 1954 (age 66)

-- Ethan Coen, one of the filmmaking Coen brothers, in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Dave Coulier in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Nancy Travis in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Rob Morrow in 1962 (age 58)

-- Singer Faith Hill in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Ricki Lake in 1968 (age 52)

-- Celebrity chef Anne Burrell in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Billy Porter in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Luke Wilson in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor/TV host Alfonso Ribeiro in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Liam Gallagher in 1972 (age 48)

-- Television personality Nicole Richie in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Joseph Mazzello in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Scott Evans in 1983 (age 37)

-- Singer Jason Derulo in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Christian Serratos in 1990 (age 30)