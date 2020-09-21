Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres issued a public apology while addressing allegations that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a toxic workplace.

The 62-year-old television personality said in a monologue during the Season 18 premiere Monday that the show is "starting a new chapter" in the wake of the reports.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously, and I wanna say I am so sorry to the people who were affected," she added. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

DeGeneres said The Ellen DeGeneres Show has made "the necessary changes" after weeks of conversations with the show's 270 staff members.

"Today, we are starting a new chapter," she said.

DeGeneres also addressed allegations about her personal behavior toward staffers.

"The truth is, I am that person you see on TV," the star said. "I'm also a lot of other things: sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing."

"I'm a pretty good actress, but I don't think that I'm that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you," she added. "This is me, and my intention is to always be the best person I can be. If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that."

In an internal memo to staffers in July, DeGeneres said the show was "taking steps" to "correct the issues" raised by multiple employees, which included allegations of racism, bullying and sexually inappropriate behavior by producers and senior staff members.

Warner Bros., which distributes The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announced in August that executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman had "parted ways" with the show.