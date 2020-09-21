Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Dear White People star Ashley Blaine Featherson is engaged to be married.

The 32-year-old actress got engaged to her boyfriend, Darroll Jenkins, during a horseback ride along the beach Friday in Santa Barbara, Calif., after more than 10 years of dating.

Advertisement

Featherson shared the news with a photo of her engagement ring Saturday on Instagram.

"My Love. My Legacy. My Light. My Life. Forever & A Day Isn't Long Enough #JenkinsBash 2021," she captioned the post.

Featherson's Dear White People co-star Logan Browning, singer Kelly Rowland and actresses Issa Rae and Kylie Bunbury were among those to congratulate Featherson in the comments.

"Ahh!! SO beautiful!! Congrats Bash!!!!!!" Browning wrote.

"Awww Ashley! Congrats!!!" Rae added.

"Oh my sister!!!!!!!!!!! The levels of joy I feel for the Jenkins Love!!!!!!!! We're getting married my Bash!!!! Let the magic times roll! AHHHHHHHH!!!!!! I love you guys!" Bunbury said.

In another post, Featherson said the moment Jenkins proposed was "The Most Precious Moment" of her life. She later called Jenkins the love of her life.

"The Thought, Care & LOVE implemented so flawlessly in order for us to have one of the best days of our lives is a memory that will ALWAYS bring me to tears," Featherson said. "I Thank God For You. Always Have. Always Will. 10 Summers. LOOK AT US NOW."

Advertisement

Featherson shared a photo of herself with Jenkins on Sunday.

"Big Fiancé Energy," she wrote.

Featherson played Joelle Brooks in the 2014 film Dear White People and reprised the role in the Netflix series of the same name. In October, the series was renewed for a fourth and final season.