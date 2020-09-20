Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878

-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880

-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917

-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 86)

-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 79)

-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 72)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 53)

-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 53)

-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 44)

-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 15)