Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Businessman George Cadbury in 1839

-- Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski in 1905

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907

-- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909

-- British author William Golding in 1911

-- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926

-- Actor Adam West in 1928

-- Actor David McCallum in 1933 (age 87)

-- Singer Bill Medley in 1940 (age 80)

-- Singer Mama Cass Elliot in 1941

-- Singer Freda Payne in 1942 (age 78)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer/songwriter David Bromberg in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Randolph Mantooth in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Jeremy Irons in 1948 (age 72)

-- Model/actor Twiggy, born Lesley Hornby, in 1949 (age 71)

-- Television personality Joan Lunden in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor/director Kevin Hooks in 1958 (age 62)

-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Cheri Oteri in 1962 (age 58)

-- Country singer Trisha Yearwood in 1964 (age 56)

-- Astronaut Sunita Williams in 1965 (age 55)

-- Journalist Soledad O'Brien in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Sanaa Lathan in 1971 (age 49)

-- Comedian/TV host Jimmy Fallon in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Alison Sweeney in 1976 (age 44)

-- Singer Sara Quin in 1980 (age 40)

-- Singer Tegan Quin in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Kevin Zegers in 1984 (age 36)

-- Singer Pia Mia Perez in 1996 (age 24)