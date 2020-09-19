Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Businessman George Cadbury in 1839
-- Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski in 1905
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907
-- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909
-- British author William Golding in 1911
-- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926
-- Actor Adam West in 1928
-- Actor David McCallum in 1933 (age 87)
-- Singer Bill Medley in 1940 (age 80)
-- Singer Mama Cass Elliot in 1941
-- Singer Freda Payne in 1942 (age 78)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan in 1943 (age 77)
-- Singer/songwriter David Bromberg in 1945 (age 75)
-- Actor Randolph Mantooth in 1945 (age 75)
-- Actor Jeremy Irons in 1948 (age 72)
-- Model/actor Twiggy, born Lesley Hornby, in 1949 (age 71)
-- Television personality Joan Lunden in 1950 (age 70)
-- Actor/director Kevin Hooks in 1958 (age 62)
-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Cheri Oteri in 1962 (age 58)
-- Country singer Trisha Yearwood in 1964 (age 56)
-- Astronaut Sunita Williams in 1965 (age 55)
-- Journalist Soledad O'Brien in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor Sanaa Lathan in 1971 (age 49)
-- Comedian/TV host Jimmy Fallon in 1974 (age 46)
-- Actor Alison Sweeney in 1976 (age 44)
-- Singer Sara Quin in 1980 (age 40)
-- Singer Tegan Quin in 1980 (age 40)
-- Actor Kevin Zegers in 1984 (age 36)
-- Singer Pia Mia Perez in 1996 (age 24)