Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- English poet/lexicographer Samuel Johnson, writer of the first English dictionary, in 1709
-- Pope Gregory XVI in 1765
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1779
-- French physicist Leon Foucault, inventor of the gyroscope, in 1819
-- Actor Greta Garbo in 1905
-- Actor Robert Blake in 1933 (age 87)
-- Film producer Bud Greenspan in 1926
-- Comedian Fred Willard in 1939
-- Singer/actor Frankie Avalon in 1940 (age 80)
-- Actor Anna Deavere Smith in 1950 (age 70)
-- Musician Dee Dee Ramone in 1951
-- U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in 1951 (age 69)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino in 1952 (age 68)
-- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges in 1956 (age 64)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor James Gandolfini in 1961
-- Actor Holly Robinson Peete in 1964 (age 56)
-- Actor Aisha Tyler in 1970 (age 50)
-- Actor Jada Pinkett Smith in 1971 (age 49)
-- Cyclist Lance Armstrong in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor James Marsden in 1973 (age 47)
-- Rapper Xzibit, born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in 1974 (age 46)
-- Actor Jason Sudeikis in 1975 (age 45)
-- Actor/comedian Billy Eichner in 1978 (age 42)
-- Model Patrick Schwarzenegger in 1993 (age 27)
-- Country singer Taylor Dye in 1995 (age 25)
-- Actor Aidan Gallagher in 2003 (age 17)
-- Actor Jackson Robert Scott in 2008 (age 12)