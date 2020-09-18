Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- English poet/lexicographer Samuel Johnson, writer of the first English dictionary, in 1709

-- Pope Gregory XVI in 1765

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1779

-- French physicist Leon Foucault, inventor of the gyroscope, in 1819

-- Actor Greta Garbo in 1905

-- Actor Robert Blake in 1933 (age 87)

-- Film producer Bud Greenspan in 1926

-- Comedian Fred Willard in 1939

-- Singer/actor Frankie Avalon in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Anna Deavere Smith in 1950 (age 70)

-- Musician Dee Dee Ramone in 1951

-- U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in 1951 (age 69)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino in 1952 (age 68)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges in 1956 (age 64)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor James Gandolfini in 1961

-- Actor Holly Robinson Peete in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Aisha Tyler in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Jada Pinkett Smith in 1971 (age 49)

-- Cyclist Lance Armstrong in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor James Marsden in 1973 (age 47)

-- Rapper Xzibit, born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Jason Sudeikis in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor/comedian Billy Eichner in 1978 (age 42)

-- Model Patrick Schwarzenegger in 1993 (age 27)

-- Country singer Taylor Dye in 1995 (age 25)

-- Actor Aidan Gallagher in 2003 (age 17)

-- Actor Jackson Robert Scott in 2008 (age 12)