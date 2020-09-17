Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead Universe, a new Twitch channel inspired by the AMC series The Walking Dead, is coming to Twitch this month.

In a press release Thursday, AMC Networks and Twitch said TWDUniverse will feature new live-streamed, original programming centering on The Walking Dead.

AMC and Twitch said the live, original shows will enable fans "to become part of the content experience" and create conversation and a home for The Walking Dead community.

"As the storytelling and characters that span The Walking Dead Universe continue to grow, so do the innovative ways we reach and engage with fans -- both old and new -- across social media and popular new platforms like Twitch," AMC Networks EVP David Beck said.

"Sunday nights on Twitch are audience-first and fan-centric, and we are are thrilled at this opportunity to build something new for passionate fans of The Walking Dead Universe, giving them a new community to celebrate the Universe, channel their enthusiasm and express their fandom," he added.

TWDUniverse will launch Sunday on Twitch. On Sundays, the channel will stream a live show from 7:30 to 9 p.m., a watchalong during episode premieres, and continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight. Each week will feature approximately 12 hours of original content.

Programming includes:

Launch Party, launches Sunday. Hosted by Clarke, Ronnetta and Dylan. Welcomes fans to the TWDUniverse community and kicks off a Season 10 interactive marathon.

The Walking Dead Catch Up, launches Sunday. The hosts will revisit select episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 and Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, leading up to a new episode premiere Oct. 4.

Re-Watching Dead, launches Sept. 24. A weekly deep dive into past episodes of The Walking Dead.

World Beyond Celebration, launches Sept. 27. A variety show celebration of The Walking Dead: World Beyond featuring cast interviews, behind-the-scenes discussion, and fun and games with the audience.

"The Walking Dead has built one of the most passionate and engaged audiences on television, and we're thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to develop new ways for fans to experience this pop-culture phenomenon," Twitch SVP of content Michael Aragon said.

"On Twitch, we're able to create deeply immersive experiences that extend the world of The Walking Dead and enhance how fans interact with the show and each other," he added.

The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman. The TV series premiered on AMC in October 2010 and inspired the spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.