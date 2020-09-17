Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Publisher Capcom announced on Thursday two new titles in its Monster Hunter series that are coming to the Switch during a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation.

Monster Hunter Rise is coming to the Switch on March 26, 2021, while spinoff Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set for release in Summer 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise plays like a more traditional Monster Hunter title, while adding new features. Players will able to utilize a Wirebug to grapple to new heights and locations and go on missions with a dog ally known as a Canyne, who can also be ridden.

The title will additionally offer open area stages and new Monsters to fight.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, meanwhile, features a cel-shaded art style and is not focused on hunting monsters. Players will take control of a Monster Rider who is trying to discover why a large number of Rathalos have disappeared.

Both games were detailed during a Direct Mini presentation. which are shorter in length, and a second Direct livestream that was focused solely on Monster Hunter.

Nintendo also announced that Sniper Elite 4 is coming to the Switch this holiday, Rune Factory 5 in 2021, Balan Wonderland on March 26, Disgaea 6 in Summer 2021 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps which is being released today.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps was previously only available on Xbox One and PC.