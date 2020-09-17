Sept. 17 (UPI) -- High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old singer and actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher French.

Tisdale shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with French. The expectant mom showed her baby bump in a loose-fitting white dress.

Amanda Kloots, the widow of actor Nick Cordero, actress Courtney Lopez and TV producer Jessica Rhoades were among those to congratulate Tisdale in the comments.

"YAY!!!! Luckiest baby in town! Congratulations mama! See you later," Kloots wrote.

"ASHLEY!!!! Congratulations!!" Lopez added.

"Awwwww sending so much love you ALL!" Rhoades said.

French posted another photo on his own account.

"I'm so excited!! #CoolDad," singer Haylie Duff commented.

Tisdale and French married in September 2014. The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last week.

"Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday," Tisdale said on Instagram. "Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I'm so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I'm still into you."

"Six years. There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically. Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... we just keep getting closer," French wrote on his own account. "I really can't imagine life without you @ashleytisdale. I love you endlessly, Happy Anniversary."

Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel's High School Musical movies. She most recently reprised the voice of Candace in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which premiered on Disney+ in August.