Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Pope Paul V in 1552
-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739
-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907
-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923
-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927
-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928
-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929
-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930
-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930
-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930 (age 90)
-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931
-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934
-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 83)
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 81)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 75)
-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947
-- Actor John Ritter in 1948
-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 70)
-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 69)
-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 67)
-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 58)
-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 52)
-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 49)
-- Stage actor Nick Cordero in 1978
-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 31)
-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 29)
-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 25)
-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 24)
-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 24)
-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 21)