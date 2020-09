Baz Luhrmann arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. The director turns 58 on September 17. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Danielle Brooks arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 30. The actor turns 30 on September 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Phil Jackson appears at a press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 18, 2014. Jackson turns 75 on September 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Paul V in 1552

-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739

-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907

-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927

-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928

-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929

-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930

-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930

-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930 (age 90)

-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931

-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934

-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 83)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 81)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 75)

-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947

-- Actor John Ritter in 1948

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 70)

-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 67)

-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 58)

-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 52)

-- Designer/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 49)

-- Stage actor Nick Cordero in 1978

-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 29)

-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 25)

-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 21)