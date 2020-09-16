Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Sony announced the price for its Playstation 5 and Playstation 5 digital models Wednesday during a live streamed showcase.

The regular PS5 will retail for $499.99 while the digital only version is $399, both available Nov. 12.

The live streaming presentation also included a look at several games coming to PS5.

Sony showed off cinema scenes and gameplay of Final Fantasy XVI, which has no release date.

A presentation on Spider-Man: Miles Morales included a cinema scene at a Harlem street fair and gameplay of Miles fighting off Tinkerer's minions and rescuing passengers from a bus and collapsing bridge. The game is slated to release holiday 2020.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War included gameplay footage from the first campaign set during the Iran hostage crisis. They also promised multiplayer, an alpha of which players can test Friday through Sunday. The full game is coming holiday 2020.

Games previewed for 2021 release included Hogwarts Legacy from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, set in the 1800s; Resident Evil: Village; a Q2 PS5 exclusive Death Loop; and a teaser for Ragnarok.

Other game previews with no release dates include Demon's Souls, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach and Oddworld: Soulstorm. Devil May Cry 5 and Fortnite will be available digitally at launch.

The Playstation Plus Collection will offer new Playstation Plus benefits for the PS5. Classic PS4 games such as God of War, Monster Hunter, Fallout 4, Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Battlefield 1, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, Resident Evil: Biohazard and more will be available digitally at launch.

Sony rival Microsoft has already announced that Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will be released Nov. 10 for $299 and $499, respectively, leading many to believe that the PlayStation 5's price and launch date would be announced today.

The PlayStation 5 will also release with two models, a disc-less, digital-only version of the console and another with a disc drive. The system will have an 825 GB solid state drive which will make load times in games faster.