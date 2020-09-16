Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, have called it quits.

Chrisley, 23, confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she and Kerdiles have ended their engagement.

Advertisement

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Chrisley wrote. "There's no hatred between the two of us... and in all honesty... that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

"These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life... but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life... I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it," she said.

Don't Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann, Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford and actress Olivia Jordan were among those to voice their support for Chrisley in the comments.

"You're so strong! Love you!" Biermann wrote.

"Supporting you always," Crawford said. "You both deserve genuine happiness!"

Kerdiles confirmed the split in a post on his own account Wednesday.

"This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life. She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know. She has treated me with nothing but love and respect in our three years together," Kerdiles said.

"There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I'm truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah," he added. "I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!"

Chrisley and Kerdiles announced in April 2019 that they got engaged on Christmas Eve in December 2018. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January 2018.

Chrisley is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. She and her family star on the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered an eighth season in July.