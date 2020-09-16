Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton says she wants "to be a voice" for other survivors of boarding school abuse.

The 39-year-old socialite and television personality explained on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she went public about the abuse she reportedly suffered at Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teenager.

"If I don't say anything, then no one is. I want to be a voice for the voiceless, and I want to shut these places down," Hilton said.

Hilton said survivors can join the movement by using the hashtag #BreakingCodeSilence and calling for change.

"People can come forward and tell their story, and put hashtag Breaking Code Silence. We are starting a movement to make change," the star said.

"Thank you for all your support to everyone out there," she added. "I ... really appreciate it."

Hilton said Provo Canyon School has denied the allegations but said the abuse is still happening today.

"I've spoken to people who have just been pulled out of there, even like a week ago, and the abuse is still happening," she said.

Hilton said in an interview with People in August that she experienced mental, emotional and physical abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School.

"From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture," she said.

Hilton also discussed the alleged abuse in her documentary, This is Paris, which premiered Monday on her YouTube channel. Four of her former classmates also appear in the film.

Provo Canyon School declined to address Hilton's allegations in a statement to Fox News this week.

"Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time," the school said.

On WWHL, Hilton also discussed her experiences growing up as a Hilton. She said the most famous people to come to her house during the holidays were Michael Jackson and Paula Abdul.