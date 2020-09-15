Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, following a brief reconciliation.

People confirmed Monday that Ray J filed for divorce and is seeking joint custody of his two children with Princess Love, daughter Melody Love, 2, and son Epik Ray, 9 months.

Advertisement

TMZ said Ray J cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

Ray J and Princess Love married in August 2016. Princess Love filed for divorce in May after accusing Ray J in November 2019 of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with their daughter while eight months pregnant.

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," the couple's rep said in May.

In July, Princess Love requested to dismiss her divorce filing. Page Six subsequently reported that Ray J and Princess Love had reconciled and were living together again.

Ray J and Princess Love co-star on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The show's sixth season ended in December.