Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Joy-Anna Duggar holds her baby girl for the first time in a new video.

On Monday, the 22-year-old television personality shared footage from the day she gave birth to Evelyn, her daughter with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

The video shows Duggar holding her daughter after delivery and Forsyth cutting the umbilical cord.

"Guys, we have a baby, and it's a girl! I can't believe it," Duggar said after birth. "I'm so, so thankful. I cannot believe I have a baby, and it's a girl."

Duggar gave birth to Evelyn after seven hours of active labor and over an hour of pushing. She said it was the "sweetest" moment to hold her daughter for the first time.

"I've just been waiting for this day. She's been such an easy baby," Duggar said. "She's been so nice."

Duggar and Forsyth welcomed Evelyn in August.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st," Duggar said on Instagram. "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held!"

Duggar and Forsyth married in May 2017 and also have a 2-year-old son, Gideon. The couple announced in March that they were expecting a daughter after experiencing a miscarriage in 2019.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. Duggar's brother Joseph Duggar is expecting his third child with his wife, Kendra Duggar, while her sister Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.