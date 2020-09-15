Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his hometown of Anderson, S.C., after the actor died at the age of 43 in August, following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman was buried on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., according to a death certificate obtained by E! News.

Entertainment Tonight also obtained the death certificate, which states that the Black Panther star died from organ failure with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer.

Boseman underwent two procedures including colectomy surgery in April 2016 and laparoscopic surgery in March 2020.

Boseman's hometown held a screening of Black Panther on the day of his burial. Fans followed social distancing guidelines and wore Black Panther masks and costumes.

The actor also portrayed Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Boseman additionally starred as Jackie Robinson in 42, as James Brown in Get On Up and as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.