Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cassie Randolph has obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Colton Underwood.

TMZ reported Monday that Randolph was granted the restraining order, which requires Underwood to keep at least 100 yards away from her, her home and workplace, and avoid any contact or threatening behavior.

Us Weekly said the order will remain in place until Oct. 6, when Randolph and Underwood are expected to appear at a court hearing.

In the filing, Randolph accused Underwood of "stalking and harassing" her since their split, according to E! News. Randolph said the behavior started in June and most recently happened in August.

"He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts," a written statement reads.

Randolph also alleged Underwood has sent "harassing text messages" to her friends and family.

Randolph and Underwood met during The Bachelor Season 23, which aired in early 2019. The season ended with the couple together but not engaged. The pair announced their split in May.

In an Instagram post in July, Randolph said she's experienced an "awful few months" since her split from Underwood. She cited her struggle with fame and haters.