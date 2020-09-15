Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Jennifer Aniston and their star-studded castmates took a virtual cast photo for the upcoming Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.

Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Ray Liotta and Dane Cook also smile for the camera in the photo, which was released on Monday.

Advertisement

"Ridgemont High is officially back in session!" reads the caption.

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read will take place Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT on the official CORE Facebook page. CORE is Penn's non-profit organization which is holding the event to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Penn, who famously starred as Jeff Spicoli in the 1984 teen dramedy, will not be reprising his role for the table read.

"I'm very confident in the new guy," Penn previously said about who is taking over his role.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High was written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Amy Heckerling.