Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson says her divorce has been "so hard" on everyone involved.

The 38-year-old singer and television personality discussed her "difficult" divorce from Brandon Blackstock during Monday's episode of Today.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage. She said one reason divorce can be difficult is because few people expect it to happen.

"You see yourself growing old with someone, and then life has a different path," the star said. "It's so hard on everyone."

Clarkson said she's been open about her divorce to assure others they are not alone but is also careful to protect her kids with Blackstock, daughter River, 6, and son Remy, 4. Blackstock also has two children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage.

"That's a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful," Clarkson said. "It's just a tricky thing to navigate. It's hard on everyone involved. Anybody that's been through it, it's just a really, really hard, difficult thing."

"We're in the public eye, so that's hard, too. To try to be truthful but also keep your privacy, not just for myself but for others," she added.

Clarkson said she's found comfort in friends and music as she weathers the "rollercoaster of emotions" of her divorce, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other recent events.

"I'm lucky I have an outlet. I have music, the greatest therapist in the world. That's been really helpful," she said.

Clarkson will return as a coach in The Voice Season 19. She will host the Billboard Music Awards for a third time in October.