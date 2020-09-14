Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849
-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879
-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914
-- Author/feminist Kate Millett in 1934
-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 84)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 80)
-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 76)
-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 73)
-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 73)
-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 56)
-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 55)
-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 47)
-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 47)
-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983
-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 21)